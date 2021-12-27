Myanmar: cardinal pleads for peace after massacre (Crux)

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon issued a plea for peace after 38 people were killed in Mo So village, in what the cardinal called “a heartbreaking and horrific atrocity which I condemn unreservedly with all my heart.”



Government-controlled media outlets said that troops opened fire on “terrorists with weapons” in the incident. But a UN official said that credible reports indicated the victims were civilians.



Well over 1,000 people have been killed as the military junta that seized control early in 2021 has moved to crush public protests.