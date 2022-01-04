Spain experiences 'surge of evangelicals, fueled by Latin Americans' (AP)
In Spain, “the momentum — in terms of church attendance and energy — is going . . . toward the burgeoning ranks of Pentecostal and other evangelical congregations,” the Associated Press reports. “Many of those congregations rent space in industrial buildings on the outskirts of cities and towns — often filling them with zealous worshippers even as many large, centuries-old Catholic churches empty out.”Full Article