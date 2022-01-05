Former Jesuit chaplain to US House defends pro-choice Democrats (Washington Post)

The Jesuit priest who served for a decade as chaplain to the US House of Representatives defended Catholic politicians who take the “pro-choice” position in an interview with the Washington Post.



Father Pat Conroy, who was chaplain from 2011 to 2021, said: “A good Catholic in our system could be saying: ‘Given women in our system have this constitutional right, our task as fellow Christians, or as Catholics, is to make it possible for her to optimize her ability to make the choice.” He concluded that “a pro-choice Democrat isn’t a pro-abortion person.”