Canadian indigenous leader hopes papal apology will give him, other survivors closure (CTV News)

A papal apology for abuse in Canada’s residential schools has “been a long time coming,” said Phil Fontaine, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. “And there’s an opportunity here for the Catholic Church to do the right thing.”



He added, “I would be thrilled to have an apology from the Holy Father, as I was with the [2009] statement of regret from Pope Benedict XVI, though back then I would’ve preferred a full apology.”