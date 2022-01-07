Pope, in Epiphany homily, reflects on the desire for God (Vatican Press Office)

On January 6, Pope Francis celebrated the Mass of the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).



“Like the Magi, let us lift up our eyes, listen to the desire lodged in our hearts, and follow the star that God makes shine above us,” the Pontiff preached. “As restless seekers, let us remain open to God’s surprises. Brothers and sisters, let us dream, let us seek and let us adore.”