Tight restraint on Orthodox Christmas as unrest spreads in Kazakhstan (Forum 18)

Nationwide demonstrations in Kazakhstan, originally triggered by escalating fuel prices, have spread to challenge government corruption, and the government has responded by declaring a state of emergency, imposing curfews and banning mass meetings just as the country’s Orthodox faithful celebrated Christmas.



Orthodox Christmas celebrations on January 6 were cancelled in some regions, while some parishes tested curfews by going ahead with midnight liturgies. Nearly 25% of the country’s population is Russian Orthodox.



Father Edoardo Canetta, a former vicar general for Catholics in the region, told the Fides news service that the protests should be recognized as a political crisis that could easily escalate.