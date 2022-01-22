These are the best signs we saw at the March for Life

Yuni and Natalie Wu of the Lexington-area in Kentucky at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. / Katie Yoder/CNA



Washington D.C., Jan 22, 2022 / 07:20 am (CNA).



Tens of thousands of Americans attended the 49th March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday to challenge the legality of abortion and celebrate a culture of life. The largest annual pro-life event in the country marks the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling which legalized abortion nationwide.



Here are the 15 of the best signs that CNA saw at the march:



A man raises his Baby Yoda sign during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA



Yuni and Natalie Wu of the Lexington-area in Kentucky at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



A woman holds up a sign while marching outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



A man holds up a sign while marching outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



A young woman holds another Baby Yoda Sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA



Young adults hold colorful signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA



A woman sports a message on her coat outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



Ben (12) and Madeline (turning 14 on Jan. 21) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNAA close-up of Akili’s sign at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



Young women from Charlotte, North Carolina, display their handmade signs during a rally on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA



18-year-old Akili of Warrenton, Virginia, at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



A woman holds her pro-life sign during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA



Mary St. Hilaire, of Wichita, Kansas (left), and Kristina Massa, 22, of Lincoln, Nebraska, at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA



Two women gather during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA



Young people pose with their signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA