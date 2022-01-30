Catholic Schools Week 2022: Here's what you need to know

Catholic school students. / cheapbooks/Shutterstock



Denver Newsroom, Jan 30, 2022 / 09:46 am (CNA).



Catholic schools have dramatically impacted the life of the U.S., beginning with that started by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Catholic schools provide a nurturing environment for growth in wisdom, knowledge, and grace and aim at something higher than education alone: the formation of our youth into saints in the making.



For decades the National Association of Catholic Education has promoted a week dedicated to celebrating the blessings of Catholic education and schools during the last week of January. Just what do you need to know about Catholic Schools Week and Catholic schools in general?



*When does Catholic Schools Week 2022 begin?*



This year, Catholic schools week is Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022. Take time during this week to support your local Catholic school by praying for the administration, teachers, and students who attend it in a special way.



*What is the theme of Catholic Schools Week 2022?*



This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” From teaching kindergarten students how to genuflect to leading middle schoolers through Theology of the Body curriculums, Catholic schools aim to engender faith in their students and help them to relationship with the God who loves them and formed them in the womb. They also have a reputation for excellence; Catholic schools are known for their discipline and ability to form virtue, academic achievements, and extracurricular greatness. They are also known for their widespread commitment to serving Christ in others.



*What type of activities go on during Catholic Schools Week?*



Activities mark each day of Catholic schools week: Masses, service opportunities, and fun activities for students. Often in secondary schools, spirit week competitions sweep through the hallways and assemblies.



*How has Covid-19 affected Catholic schools? *



Covid-19 has caused a significant enrollment increase in many Catholic schools. Though the mitigation measures taken by each diocese or school may vary, Catholic schools have fought to stay open during the pandemic and to recognize the human impact of any measures in light of the human flourishing God wants for all.



*How many Catholic schools are there in the U.S.?*



According to the USCCB statistics from 2017, there are over 5,224 Catholic elementary schools in the country educating roughly 1.3 million students. Catholic high schools number 1,205 and educate over half a million students. This makes the Catholic schools the largest network of private schools in the country.



*What is the make-up of the student body in Catholic schools?*



Catholic schools are representative of the races and ethnicities that exist within the country. 73.3% of students enrolled in Catholic schools were white, equal to the share of the total population of whites in the country as specified by the 2020 Census Bureau data. 16.8% of students enrolled in Catholic schools were Hispanic/Latino, compared to the 17.6% share found in the total population. African American students represent 7.8% of the share of the student body in Catholic schools and 12.7% of the national population, multiracial students 6% of Catholic school students compared to 3.1% of the total population, and Asians 5.4% of the school and 5.5% of the total population.