Pope Francis notches new first: TV evening talk show guest (AP)

On the evening of February 6, Pope Francis was interviewed live on RAI, the Italian public television network.



The Pope addressed questions about “wars, migrants, safeguarding creation, the relationship between parents and children, evil and suffering, prayer, the future of the Church, and the need for friends,” according to a Vatican News summary of the interview.



“The greatest evil facing the Church, the greatest,” he said, “is spiritual worldliness,” which “gives rise to a bad thing: clericalism, which is a perversion of the Church ... Underneath every kind of rigidity there is rottenness, always.”