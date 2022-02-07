Phoenix pastor resigns after diocese learns he performed invalid baptisms (CNS)

In 2020, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in a response to a dubium, stated that changing the baptismal formula from “I baptize you” to “we baptize you” invalidates the sacrament.



Father Andres Arango, who customarily used the invalid formula, has resigned from his pastorate. He “has not disqualified himself from his vocation and ministry, but, with the help of the Holy Spirit and in communion with diocesan leadership, he will dedicate his energy and full-time ministry to helping and healing those who were invalidly baptized,” according to a diocesan webpage devoted to the invalid baptisms. “He remains a priest in good standing.”