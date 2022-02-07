Pope: Cherish every life always, as with little Rayan (AsiaNews)

On February 6, the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis delivered his Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, and reflected on Luke 5:1-11, the Gospel of the day.



Following his address, Pope Francis spoke about Rayan, a Moroccan boy who died after being trapped in a well.



The Pope also noted, “Today, in Italy, it is also the Day for Life, on the theme ‘Protect every life’. This appeal is valid for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable categories: the elderly, the sick, and even children who are prevented from being born. I join the Italian bishops in promoting the culture of life as a response to the logic of rejection and to the demographic decline. Every life must be preserved, always!”