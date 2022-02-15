'God is just so good,' Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp says after his clutch performance

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (L) breaks away from Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates III during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. / Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images.



Boston, Mass., Feb 15, 2022 / 15:05 pm (CNA).



The NFL’s Lombardi Trophy has found a home in the City of Angels after a stunning performance Sunday night by the Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was in disbelief at his reward as he gave glory to God for his clutch performance.



“I don’t feel deserving of this. God is just so good,” the standout receiver said in a postgame interview. “I’m just so thankful for the guys I get to be around, for the coaches, for my family.”







“I just don’t feel deserving of this. God is just so good.”



Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp recognizes God’s goodness. #SuperBowl



🎥 @NFL https://t.co/UIsWyofjfS pic.twitter.com/okGBFUNyQs



— Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 14, 2022



In another postgame interview Kupp talked to the media about his memory of losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago. Kupp, who was on the sidelines during Super Bowl LIII due to an ACL injury, said that God revealed to him in a vision that the Rams would be back in the Super Bowl and they would win it, too.



Part of the vision, he said, was that “somehow” he was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game. Kupp, 28, who has two young sons (Cooper Jr., 3, and Cypress, 1), said that he had only shared this information with his wife Anna.



From the beginning of the 2021-2022 season he said that he believed every game was “written already.”



Kupp, who is Christian, said that he felt “free” knowing that he got to play “from victory not for victory.” He was able to play feeling validated because of God's love for him, rather than become of his performance on the field.



Kupp scored two touchdowns on Sunday night, including a one-yard grab towards the end of the game which secured the win for the Rams. He totaled eight catches for 92 yards on the night. The final score of the game was 23-20, giving the Rams their second Super Bowl title ever. You can watch Kupps' Super Bowl highlights in this video.



In an interview with Sports Spectrum prior to the Super Bowl, Kupp said that God taught him this season that he would be most fulfilled by staying rooted in God’s purpose for his life.



Kupp said that his motivation coming into a game day is to “run the race in such a way as to honor God” with the passions and talents that he has been given.



When he is rooted in playing for God, Kupp said, he feels he is at a great place where can “play freely,” be a better teammate, player, husband, and father.



Kupp said that even if the Rams had not won a game all year, this would still be his favorite season because he spent the time playing for God.



“I’ve been enjoying every second of being a teammate to the guys that are here and just being able to honor God every time I step into this facility,” he said.