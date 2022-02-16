Federal court, citing First Amendment, dismisses priest's suit for reinstatement (Religion Clause)

In 2018, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services suspended Father Azuka Iwuchukwu after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her while she was hospitalized for mental illness in 2007. Police declined to investigate because of the statute of limitations had expired; the priest maintained his innocence and passed a polygraph test.



Archbishop Broglio declined to restore the priest’s faculties because of the “gravity of the accusations” and because civil authorities “have not declared that [Iwuchukwu is] innocent.”



Dismissing the suit, a federal district court ruled that “the First Amendment’s two clauses concerning religion provide dual protections to ensure that churches can freely determine the composition of their clergy.”