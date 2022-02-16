Holy See's Secretary of State expresses support for the Ukrainian Church and people (Vatican News)
“In this troubled moment, I wish to express to you, Your Beatitude, to the episcopate, to the priests and faithful of the Church you lead, and to all the Ukrainian people the support of the Holy See, to manifest its solidarity and to assure prayers for all,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, told Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.Full Article