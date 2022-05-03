Updated: If Roe v. Wade is overturned, which states will ban abortion?

Screenshot of CNA graphic showing abortion policy by state. / Jonah McKeown/CNA



Washington D.C., May 3, 2022 / 14:05 pm (CNA).



The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case which observers believe could present a significant challenge to Roe v. Wade, the court’s 1973 decision which legalized abortion nationwide.



But even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions will almost certainly continue in the U.S.— at least in certain states.



While the nation awaits the court’s official ruling— which could come at any time until roughly the end of June— numerous states are taking legislative action to codify abortion, while other states are doing the opposite, creating a potential patchwork of abortion laws throughout the country.



What are the trends? Which states are moving in a pro-life direction, and which in a pro-choice direction? Check out the map above and see where your home state falls.



More detailed information on each state, and links to coverage by CNA and other outlets, is listed below.



Information is up-to-date as of May 3, 2022. This story was originally published in January.



*Alabama*



Alabama has a “trigger law” that would ban almost all abortions if Roe v Wade were to be overturned, as well as a total ban passed in 2019, which is currently blocked in court.



A group of 23 Republican lawmakers have prefiled a bill (HB 23) that would implement a Texas-style heartbeat abortion ban, enforced by private lawsuits.



*Alaska*



The Alaska State Supreme Court found a "right to abortion" in 1997. Alaska law requires the "informed consent" of a patient before they have an abortion, meaning that their doctor must discuss with them the physical and emotional risks involved in abortion before they obtain one. Both pro-life and pro-choice advocates in Alaska has discussed the possibility of asking voters in Nov. 2022 to call a constitutional convention, which only happens once every 10 years.



*Arizona*



Pre-Roe ban. Arizona also has laws that prohibit abortions done solely because of a nonlethal genetic abnormality, such as Down syndrome. The state also prohibits race and sex-selective abortions. Republican Governor Doug Ducey signed on March 30 a law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks except in medical emergencies affecting the life and health of the mother.



*Arkansas*



Trigger law, 20-week ban*. *



*California*



Abortion rights enshrined in law since 1969. California has a parental consent law for minors seeking abortions on the books, but the law is permanently enjoined by court order, meaning minors in California can seek abortions without their parents’ knowledge or permission. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a pair of bills Sept. 22 that relate to privacy surrounding abortion.



Senate Bill 245, introduced in 2022 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), would put an end to out-of-pocket costs paid by those seeking abortions. The state already requires abortions to be covered by health insurance.



*Colorado*



No gestational limit- voters rejected a proposed 22-week limit in 2020. The Reproductive Health Equity Act, signed into law this year, explicitly protects abortion up until birth.



*Connecticut*



Abortion protected under state law.



*Delaware*



Abortion protected under state law.



*Florida*



State Supreme Court has found a "right to abortion." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in mid-April signed into law a bill protecting the unborn from abortion after 15 weeks gestation.



*Georgia*



Heartbeat ban. Pro-life lawmakers in Georgia are preparing to introduce legislation to prevent the abortion pill from being prescribed through telemedicine and prevent it from being delivered by mail.



*Hawaii*



Abortion protected under state law.



*Idaho*



Trigger law; heatbeat law. The state passed a Texas-style heartbeat ban (enforced by private lawsuits) in April.



*Illinois*



Right to abortion is enshrined in state law. The state also recently repealed its requirement that parents be notified about abortions.



*Indiana*



22-week ban, abortion pill reversal notification law (blocked)



*Iowa*



Heartbeat ban (unenforceable); State Supreme Court has found a "right to abortion."



*Kansas*



Abortion is allowed under a state Supreme Court ruling; in Aug. 2022, Kansans will vote on an amendment to the state's constitution to exclude a "right to abortion" and reserve the right to regulate abortion in the state to the legislature.



*Kentucky*



Trigger law, heartbeat bill. Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, has plans to file a bill banning the receipt of abortion pills by mail.



*Louisiana*



Trigger law, State constitution excludes right to abortion, heartbeat ban



*Maine*



Abortion protected under state law.



*Maryland*



Abortion protected under state law since 1992. Montgomery County Del. Ariana Kelly (D), a former executive director at NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland, has said that she will be introducing legislation to expand abortion access in the state.



*Massachusetts*



State Supreme Court has found a "right to abortion." A bill currently in the state's Joint Committee on Public Health would force public universities to provide medication abortion services at student health centers.



*Michigan*



Abortion advocacy groups in Michigan have launched a ballot initiative to override a state abortion ban— which is currently unenforced— by way of a constitutional amendment. The state’s Catholic Conference said the effort shows the power of the abortion industry in influencing state policy.



Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan are two of the organizations sponsoring the ballot drive. Organizers of the ballot initiative need about 425,000 valid voter signatures to put it before the electorate in November, the AP reports.



Michigan is one of several states with an abortion law on the books which is currently unenforceable due to Roe v. Wade. A 1931 Michigan state law makes it a felony for anyone to provide an abortion unless "necessary to preserve the life of such woman."



“More than anything, women considering an abortion deserve support, love, and compassion. For decades, abortion has been touted as the only option, harmless and easy, yet we know this is a lie. Abortion hurts women,” Rebecca Mastee, Policy Advocate for the Michigan Catholic Conference, said Jan. 7.



“Today’s news that some are looking to enshrine abortion in the state constitution is a sad commentary on the outsized and harmful role the abortion industry plays in our politics and our society. We look forward to standing with women through a potential statewide ballot campaign to promote a culture of life and good health for both moms and unborn children.”



*Minnesota*



State Supreme Court has found a "right to abortion."



*Mississippi*



Pre-Roe ban, Trigger law, dilation and evacuation abortion ban, heartbeat law. Mississippi's 15-week ban is currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.



*Missouri*



Trigger law, Eight-week ban (currently blocked by courts).



House Bill 1854, introduced Jan. 2022, would defund Planned Parenthood. State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, in 2022 introduced a Texas-style heartbeat ban.



*Montana*



State Supreme Court has found a "right to abortion." Abortion restricted after viability; other restrictions, such as requirement that only doctors perform abortions, are enjoined by court order.



*Nebraska*



Six-week ban currently under consideration. State also has dilation and evacuation abortion ban. Six week abortion ban has been introduced.



*Nevada*



Right to abortion enshrined in state law since 1990.



*New Hampshire*



New 24-week limit took effect in 2022. For this year, legislation has been introduced to repeal the state's 24-week limit and ultrasound mandate; a bill to protect the conscience rights of healthcare workers who object to abortion, sterilization, or artificial contraception; a bill to allow biological father to seek a court injunction to stop a mother having an abortion; and a heartbeat ban.



*New Jersey*



State Supreme Court has found a "right to abortion." Lawmakers in New Jersey on Jan. 10 voted to pass a bill which expands abortion access in the state and codifies “abortion rights.” Gov. Phil Murphy, a Catholic, signed it into law.



*New Mexico*



1969 abortion ban repealed in 2021.



*New York*



The 2019 Reproductive Health Act eliminated restrictions on abortion until the moment of birth in cases deemed necessary for the mother’s "life and health."



*North Carolina*



20-week ban. Heartbeat bill introduced.



*North Dakota*



Trigger law, heartbeat bill. Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal has said she wants to pass a Texas-style heartbeat ban.



*Ohio*



Heatbeat ban. Texas-style heartbeat ban introduced in late 2021.



*Oklahoma*



Pre-Roe ban, Trigger law, Heartbeat ban. Lawmaker in late April 2022 passed a "heartbeat" modeled after the Texas abortion ban, meant to be enforced by private lawsuits. The governor is expected to soon sign it into law.



*Oregon*



Abortion fully protected under state law.



*Pennsylvania*



24-week-limit; abortion not explicitly protected under state law.



*Rhode Island*



Abortion protected under state law. The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act seeks to repeal a law prohibiting insurance coverage for state employees and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions.



*South Carolina*



Heartbeat ban. Introduced in 2022, House Bill 4568 and its counterpart Senate Bill 907 would require “the disclosure of medical information" about abortion pill reversal. Other legislative efforts are underway to make adoption easier and less expensive in the state.



*South Dakota*



Trigger law. Governor Kristi Noem said in Jan. 2022 that she will be introducing a heartbeat ban for the state, as well as introducing legislation to ban telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.



*Tennessee*



Trigger law, heartbeat ban, State constitution bars protection.



*Texas*



Pre-Roe ban, Trigger law, Heartbeat ban (currently enforced through private lawsuits). The heartbeat ban has thus far stood up to judicial scrutiny, inspiring copycat laws states such as Oklahoma and Idaho.



*Utah*



Trigger law as well as numerous other current restrictions on abortion such as a waiting period.



*Vermont*



Abortion protected under state law. The Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution, which would require voter approval in the fall.



*Virginia*



Abortion not explicitly protected under state law. Several abortion expansions enacted in 2021, including the allowing of abortion coverage to be included without limits in health plans on the state exchange, meaning that taxpayers would be funding abortions under the law.



Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has suggested he may be open to a 20-week ban.



*Washington*



Abortion protected under state law.



*West Virginia*



Pre-Roe ban, dilation and evacuation abortion ban, State constitution bars protection. West Virginia's House Bill 4004 would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.



*Wisconsin*



Pre-Roe ban, but Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has said he will not enforce a ban on abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.



*Wyoming*



Trigger law signed in to law in March 2022. Some have speculated that Republican lawmakers may introduce a Texas-style heartbeat ban.



*Washington, DC*



Abortion fully protected under law.