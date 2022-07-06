Maine religious schools may face another hurdle to state tuition (AP)

In Carson v. Makin, the US Supreme Court struck down a Maine law barring tuition aid for religious schools.



Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey responded by blasting the Christian schools that were plaintiffs in the case.



“The education provided by the schools at issue here is inimical to a public education,” he said. “They promote a single religion to the exclusion of all others, refuse to admit gay and transgender children, and openly discriminate in hiring teachers and staff.”



Frey insisted that schools would not receive state tuition reimbursements if they did not abide by the Maine Human Rights Act.