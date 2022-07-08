Little-known abortion pill maker faces scrutiny (Wall Street Journal)
Published
“The pills used to conduct what are known as medication abortions are becoming hotly contested in the US,” the report notes. “Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month and states began adding restrictions on abortion, the pills accounted for more than half of abortions in the US ... Enforcing abortion bans where pills are available could be difficult, policy experts said, because they can be sent through the mail and taken at home.”Full Article