Australian plenary council concludes; voters favor female deacons, general absolution (Pillar)

The Plenary Council of the Australian Catholic Church concluded its work on July 8, with final votes that favored the ordination of women as deacons, a new English translation of the Roman Missal, and a call for broader use of general absolution.



The final votes represented compromises on some controversial issues, especially on the female diaconate. Earlier this week, the failure of a stronger resolution on that topic had prompted a tumultuous protest. Rather than an outright call for women deacons, the participants approved a final resolution “that, should the universal law of the Church be modified to authorize the diaconate for women, the Plenary Council recommends that the Australian Bishops examine how best to implement it in the context of the Church in Australia.”



The Council voted against a resolution that would have authorized lay people to deliver homilies at Mass.