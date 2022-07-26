Pope Francis’ Canada visit: Read live updates here

Pope Francis started his Canada trip by visiting the cemetery and chapel of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Maskwacis, Alberta, on July 25, 2022. / Vatican Media



Pope Francis is visiting Canada in what he has called a “penitential pilgrimage” from July 24 to July 29.



*July 26, 11:30 a.m.*



*July 25, 8:48 p.m.: *No remains unearthed yet from Canada’s residential school grave sites



On May 27, 2021, the news broke that unmarked graves containing the remains of indigenous children had been discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia.



The Kamloops Indian residential school, which operated from the late 19th century to the late 1970s, was among Canada’s government-sponsored schools run by the Catholic Church to forcibly assimilate indigenous children.



More than a year later, no bodies have been discovered at the Kamloops site. It is not clear whether the graves said to have been discovered there actually exist.



*July 25, 7:42 p.m.: *Pope Francis: Christ offers example of reconciliation through suffering



Speaking to a group of Catholics at Sacred Heart parish in Edmonton July 25, Pope Francis reiterated his “shame” and sorrow at the hurt caused by Catholics during the era of Canada’s residential school system, and praised the parish community as “a house for all, open and inclusive, just as the Church should be.”



*July 25, 2:17 p.m.: *Pope Francis apologizes for harm done to indigenous Canadians at residential schools



In a speech in rural Canada before a crowd of indigenous Canadian people, Pope Francis publicly apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in running much of Canada’s government-sponsored residential school system.



During more than a century of operation, the system worked to stamp out aspects of native culture, language, and religious practice.



“I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness, of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry,” Pope Francis said.



*July 24, 9:33 a.m.:* Pope Francis begins ‘penitential pilgrimage’ to Canada



Pope Francis set off on what he called a “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada Sunday.



During his six-day trip, the pope is expected to meet with and apologize to indigenous Canadians for abuses committed at Church-run residential schools in the 20th century. The pope’s itinerary includes stops in Edmonton, Quebec City, and Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut. He returns to Rome on Saturday, July 30.



