Conservative coalition opposes 'Respect Marriage' act in plea to US Senate (Washington Times)
A coalition of 80 American conservative groups have joined in an appeal to the US Senate, urging opposition to the “Respect Marriage Act,” which would offer federal support for same-sex marriage.
The legislation has put forward by liberal groups who claim to fear a Supreme Court decision that would remove legal recognition for same-sex marriage. The conservative groups counter that the proposal would endanger the religious freedom of churches that do not accept same-sex marriage.