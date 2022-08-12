Nicaraguan human-rights groups urge Vatican to speak out (Crux)

A coalition of Nicaraguan civic groups has joined in a plea to the Vatican, urging Pope Francis “not to leave us alone” in the face of mounting government repression.



Saying that the “persecution and hatred of the regime against the Catholic Church has not justification,” representatives of 61 different groups appealed to the Pope to condemn the actions of the Ortega regime, which continues to keep Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa under house arrest.



The bishop and the people with him, shut up in diocesan headquarters, have been without access to food or water for nine days.