Reports of at least 40 people killed in church fire in Egypt

Breaking News / CNA



CNA Newsroom, Aug 14, 2022 / 05:50 am (CNA).



At least 40 people have died in a Coptic church fire in Egypt, according to media reports citing local health officials. Fourteen people were injured, news media reported.



The cause of the blaze at the Abu Sefein church has so far not been established. Reuters reported that an electrical fire broke out at the church where 5,000 people were gathered during Mass. The blaze reportedly blocked the exit from the church and caused a stampede.



AP reported that firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the church to blast the flames while ambulances ferried casualties to nearby hospitals.



Offering his condolences to the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadro II, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said his thoughts were with “the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship.”



This news story is developing and continuously updated.