German diocese promoted Valentine's Day blessings with photo of homosexual couple kissing (New Ways Ministry)

“The Diocese of Aachen’s queer-inclusive promotion of blessings for couples is likely attributable to the local bishop, Helmut Dieser, who is a notable advocate for the church to evolve its understanding of LGBTQ+ issues,” according to New Ways Ministry, which dissents from Catholic teaching on homosexuality. “On same-gender blessings specifically, Dieser challenged the Vatican’s ban on them, saying priests and other pastoral ministers should be guided by their consciences when deciding on whether to bless couples.”