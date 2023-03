In a study of the “Millennials” age group—born between 1981 and 1996—Pew Research uncovers a striking fact: 57% have never married.



By contrast, among members of the “Silent Generation,” now aged 72 to 89, only 17% were unmarried when they were at the same age as today’s Millennials.



Between 1965 and 2017, Pew found, the average age of marriage rose by about six years: from 21 to 27 for women, and from 23 to almost 30 for men.