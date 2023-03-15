Pope seen avoiding Argentina's polarized politics (Crux)

Journalists in Argentina believe that Pope Francis has not visited his native land because he does not want to become embroiled in the country’s highly partisan political disputes. In his ten years in office, the Pontiff has traveled to several other South American countries, but never to Argentina.



Sergio Rubin, the author of a book about the Pope, says that the country’s polarized political situation is “90% of the reason” why Francis has not scheduled a visit. Rubin says that the Vatican Secretariat of State has warned the Pope he would “be a reasono for conflict.”



Meanwhile public support for Pope Francis in his native Argentina has dropped from 85% early in his pontificate to 72%, according to the Center for Public Opinion Studies.