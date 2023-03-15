Pope widens Catholic divisions: New York Times columnist (New York Times)

Assessing “Pope Francis’s Decade of Division,” New York Times columnist Ross Douthat concludes:

Seen now at its 10-year milestone, then, this pontificate hasn’t just faced inevitable resistance because of its zeal for reform. It has needlessly multiplied controversies and exacerbated divisions for the sake of an agenda that can still feel vaporous, and its choices at every turn have seemed to design to create the greatest possible alienation between the church’s factions, the widest imaginable gyre.