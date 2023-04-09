Pope Francis: Easter Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) (Vatican Press Office)
Published
“On this day we proclaim that he, the Lord of our life, is ‘the resurrection and the life’ of the world (cf. Jn 11:25),” Pope Francis said at the beginning of his Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi message.
“Today is Easter, the Pasch, a word that means ‘passage,’ for in Jesus the decisive passage of humanity has been made: the passage from death to life, from sin to grace, from fear to confidence, from desolation to communion in him. In him, the Lord of time and history, I would like to say to everyone, with heartfelt joy, Happy Easter to all!”