Australian legislative inquiry calls for crackdown on Catholic hospital over 'limited reproductive health care' (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
A legislative committee inquiry in the Australian Capital Territory has called on the territory’s government to crack down on a Catholic hospital over its “limited reproductive healthcare.”
The territory, also known as ACT, is similar to Washington, DC.
The inquiry called on the hospital to “offer the full suite of reproductive healthcare,” according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “At a minimum,” the hospital should be compelled to refer patients elsewhere for abortion.