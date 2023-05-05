Mother’s Day gifts from small mom-run Catholic businesses

Mother and Home gift set / Photo courtesy of Mother and Home



Denver, Colo., May 5, 2023 / 11:30 am (CNA).



As Mother’s Day approaches, it’s time to find that special gift that will tell the mothers in your life just how much they mean to you. And what better way to do that than to support businesses run by Catholic mothers themselves? This year we’ve selected a handful of these shops and put together a list of great gift ideas.



*Love Our Lady*



Love Our Lady is a Catholic store dedicated to our Blessed Mother run by Maggie Connelly, a mom to two under 2. This small shop has products ranging from T-shirts to tote bags. You can even find an insulated coffee mug with the words “But first rosary” on it — the perfect gift for a mom who not only enjoys her morning prayer time but also her morning coffee.



*The Little Rose Shop*



Inspired by St. John Paul II’s letter to artists, The Little Rose Shop brings faith into everyday life. Each item has been intentionally designed by the shop’s owner, Raquel Rose, with the hope of building up every woman’s domestic church. This shop offers great gifts for the mom in your life who loves to decorate her home with faith-inspired items. You can find beautiful prints, wall rosaries, blankets, candles, and even fabric and DIY kits any craftsy mom would love.



Mug for moms by Little Rose Shop. Photo courtesy of Little Rose Shop



*Mother and Home Market*



As the name of this shop suggests, it’s a one-stop-shop for “all things mom.” At Mother and Home Market you can find just about anything a Catholic mother would love to receive on Mother’s Day including jewelry, home decor, journals and stationeries, drinkware, and even cookie molds. You can also find gifts for expectant mothers such as Catholic birthing affirmation cards and a Fiat diaper bag.



Gift package for mothers by Mother and Home. Photo courtesy of Mother and Home



Founded by Stephanie Weinert, this shop is “inspiring heaven in your home and grace in your motherhood with theologically rich, heirloom quality goods and gifts.” Especially for Mother’s Day, Mother and Home Market is offering beautiful gift boxes filled with gifts. One box is called the Mother’s Days Quiet Morning Gift Box, which features a gratitude journal, St. Joan of Arc French Roast coffee, a Scripture pen, and a floral mug that says “You are loved.”



*Be a Heart *



Striving to offer “hope to the hopeless and bring light into the shadows,” Be a Heart designs products for all stages of life. The company started as a simple blog, but through promptings of the Holy Spirit, Erica Campbell, the company’s founder, felt called to design her own products. The new Our Lady Belt Bag is a great gift for a mom on the go. The bag features a gold Marian cross and a Marian blue lining. It’s easily adjustable and lightweight, making it a great choice for carrying all the daily essentials.



*Santa Clara Design*



If a mom in your life loves to decorate her house with Catholic art then look no further than Santa Clara Design. This Catholic business has gorgeous prints that will add the beauty of God to any room in the house. Lauren Gulde, a mother of five, runs her shop from her home and prides herself in offering affordable ways to create sacred spaces no matter where we live.



As St. Teresa of Calcutta said, “Motherhood is the gift of God to women.” This Mother’s Day, let’s give mom something that will truly show her what a blessing she is.