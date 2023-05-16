French bishops to issue ID cards for priests in good standing (CNA)
French Catholic clerics will soon carry identification cards to certify that they are in good standing.
The French bishops’ conference plans a national database of priests and deacons, “to prevent imposters from continuing to act to the detriment of the faithful and the sacraments.” The initiative grew out of conversations about protecting the faithful from priests credibly charged with abuse, and expanded to include protection against any others seeking to impersonate priests.