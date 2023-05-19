North Carolina bishops weigh in on new pro-life law (Diocese of Raleigh)

The bishops of North Carolina have weighed in on the Care For Women, Children, and Families Act, which became law after the state house and senate overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.



The law, which bans most abortions after the unborn child’s twelfth week of life, “is not perfect,” but “advance[s] protection for unborn children and support for mothers in need,” the bishops wrote. “In every human life – from the moment of conception until natural death – the Church sees the image of God and the inviolable dignity of the human person. This is why the Church always stands for life and calls on everyone to defend life.”