Pope Francis will travel to Lisbon, Portugal, for World Youth Day in August, with a visit to the Marian shrine at Fatima also scheduled.



The Pontiff will participate in the international celebration of World Youth Day from August 2 to 6; he will visit Fatima on August 5.



This will be the 4th World Youth Day celebration for Pope Francis; he has previously attended the international gatherings in Panama, Poland, and Brazil.