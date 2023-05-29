Pope reflects on the Catholic imagination (Vatican Press Office)

On May 27, Pope Francis received participants in a conference organized by La Civiltà Cattolica and by Georgetown University. The conference’s theme was “The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination.”



The Pope told the assembled artists, “This, then, is the challenge facing the Catholic imagination in our time; it is a challenge entrusted to you: not to ‘explain’ the mystery of Christ, which is ultimately unfathomable, but to enable us to touch him, to feel his closeness, to let us see him as alive and to open our eyes to the beauty of his promises. “