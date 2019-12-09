Demonstration of high-speed SOT-MRAM memory cell compatible with 300mm Si CMOS technology Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Researchers have announced the demonstration of high-speed spin-orbit-torque magnetoresistive random access memory cell compatible with 300 mm Si CMOS technology. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CN1699 Demonstration of High-Speed SOT-MRAM Memory Cell Compatible with 300-mm Si CMOS Technology #sotmram… https://t.co/fRSz9p3w68 3 hours ago Tech_fluxx RT @acmTechNews: Demonstration of High-Speed SOT-MRAM Memory Cell Compatible with 300-mm Si CMOS Technology | News | Communications of the… 7 hours ago ACM TechNews Demonstration of High-Speed SOT-MRAM Memory Cell Compatible with 300-mm Si CMOS Technology | News | Communications… https://t.co/EOHrJd9sSS 22 hours ago Bladimir Rondon Demonstration of High-Speed SOT-MRAM Memory Cell Compatible with 300-mm Si CMOS Technology https://t.co/wTs3c7IXfs by theofficialacm 1 day ago Absurd RT @TechXplore_com: Demonstration of high-speed SOT-MRAM #memory cell compatible with 300 mm Si CMOS technology @tohoku_univ https://t.co/m… 1 week ago