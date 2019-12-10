Global  

Call for Media: Cheops launch to study exoplanets

ESA Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Press Release N° 24–2019

Cheops, ESA’s ‘Characterising Exoplanet Satellite’, is scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz-Fregat rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 09:54 CET on 17 December 2019. Representatives of traditional and social media are invited to apply for accreditation to follow the launch live from ESA’s European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC) near Madrid, Spain.
