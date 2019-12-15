Aerojet Rocketdyne gears up for first flight of Boeing's Starliner Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

El Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 13, 2019



From start to finish, Aerojet Rocketdyne will play a major role in Boeing's first demonstration mission of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for NASA, ushering in a new era of human spaceflight. The Starliner Orbital Flight Test (OFT) demonstration is slated to launch Dec. 20, 2019 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion hardware is featured on all ph El Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 13, 2019From start to finish, Aerojet Rocketdyne will play a major role in Boeing's first demonstration mission of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for NASA, ushering in a new era of human spaceflight. The Starliner Orbital Flight Test (OFT) demonstration is slated to launch Dec. 20, 2019 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion hardware is featured on all ph 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SpaceTime Aerojet Rocketdyne gears up for first flight of Boeing's Starliner - spaceexp:El Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 13, 2019 From… https://t.co/RTGEIvCLpV 3 days ago John Schmit Aerojet Rocketdyne gears up for first flight of Boeing's Starliner - https://t.co/NhLTAM1rgo 3 days ago newsfilter.io Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for First Flight of Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft: From start to finish, Aerojet Rocket… https://t.co/UnhJPk4ffi 4 days ago SpaceDaily Aerojet Rocketdyne gears up for first flight of Boeing's Starliner https://t.co/BxsNW3E3cy Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 13… https://t.co/V5lN0suKOV 5 days ago Bryan Kelly Aerojet Rocketdyne gears up for first flight of Boeing's Starliner https://t.co/QaNU4Thy4B 1 week ago ArthurPotatoeHammer https://t.co/PJTLt3Qv96 Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for First Flight of Boeingâs Starliner Spacecraft EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2... 1 week ago 757Live India Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for First Flight of Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft… https://t.co/lpSY9OpxiI 1 week ago Nazzareno Milanesi RT @SpaceRef: Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for First Flight of Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft https://t.co/2ix9iykxjZ 1 week ago