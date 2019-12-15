Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dark matter may explain mysterious gamma ray source at center of Milky Way

Space Daily Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Dark matter may explain mysterious gamma ray source at center of Milky WayWashington (UPI) Dec 12, 2019

New analysis by astrophysicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests dark matter could explain a mysterious source of gamma rays in the center of the Milky Way. Gamma rays are the the most energetic electromagnetic waves. Throughout the Milky Way, astronomers have traced gamma rays to two sources: supernovae and pulsars. But at the center of the Milky Way, scientists ha
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Dark Matter in Our Galaxy's Core May Be Firing Out Gamma Rays

Dark Matter in Our Galaxy's Core May Be Firing Out Gamma Rays 01:02

 A dark matter cloud colliding with itself may be creating the powerful cosmic blasts. MIT scientists say their new study drastically changes our understanding of the Milky Way.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crazyjane125

🇬🇧🌍✊Jane Hinchliffe 💚🌿🖖PartShadowBanned🤐 RT @crazyjane125: Teams have looked for a "fifth force" in the universe within the Earth's mantle, ultra-vacuum chambers, and in hypothetic… 25 minutes ago

crazyjane125

🇬🇧🌍✊Jane Hinchliffe 💚🌿🖖PartShadowBanned🤐 Teams have looked for a "fifth force" in the universe within the Earth's mantle, ultra-vacuum chambers, and in hypo… https://t.co/I1OfDledUj 12 hours ago

geekyfandoms1

Geeky reindeer seizing means of presents RT @SecularStudents: Teams have looked for a "fifth force" in the universe within the Earth's mantle, ultra-vacuum chambers, and in hypothe… 16 hours ago

SecularStudents

Secular Students Teams have looked for a "fifth force" in the universe within the Earth's mantle, ultra-vacuum chambers, and in hypo… https://t.co/d4O2FL81JK 16 hours ago

aurora113311

AstroBlanca Dark matter may explain mysterious gamma ray source at center of Milky Way (via @NewsfusionApps #NASA News) https://t.co/hCv3JpNVtS 2 days ago

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily Dark matter may explain mysterious gamma ray source at center of Milky Way https://t.co/B7bef1oQQ0 (UPI) Dec 12, 2… https://t.co/CJfV6SCPTG 2 days ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Dark matter may explain mysterious gamma ray source at center of Milky Way: UPI https://t.co/nSEJTTnhsY 3 days ago

TrendardNews

Trendard Global Trending News Nature and Science news: Dark matter may explain mysterious gamma ray source at center of Milky Way… https://t.co/EKqZXmpj06 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.