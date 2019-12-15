Global  

The Battle of the Bulge: German deception and advanced weapons couldn't turn the tide of the war

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
The Battle of the Bulge: German deception and advanced weapons couldn't turn the tide of the warThe last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front has become known as the "Battle of the Bulge" for the thrust into the Allied lines. For the Americans, this was to be the largest and bloodiest single engagement of the Second World War, and also the third deadliest campaign in American history. It began 75 years ago on Dec. 16, 1944, and while it caught the Allied forces off guard, in the end, the German Army failed to meet its objectives and the battle essentially exhausted the Germans of their resources.        
Credit: Euronews English
News video: World War Two Battle of the Bulge re-enacted on 75th anniversary

World War Two Battle of the Bulge re-enacted on 75th anniversary

 World War Two Battle of the Bulge re-enacted on 75th anniversary

