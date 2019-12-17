CHEOPS space telescope to investigate extrasolar planets Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Dec 17, 2019



On 17 December 2019 at 05:54 local time (09:54 CET), the European Space Agency (ESA) CHaracterising ExOPlanets Satellite (CHEOPS) space telescope is scheduled to lift off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on board a Soyuz launcher. The mission will further extend the search for exoplanets, which was one of the topics of this year's Nobel Prize in physics. Didier Queloz, one of th

