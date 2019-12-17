Global  

Fatty meal interrupts gut's communication with the body, but why?

Science Daily Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Gut cells that normally tell the brain and the rest of the body what's going on after a meal shut down completely for a few hours after a high-fat meal, a team of researchers discovered in zebrafish. Enteroendocrine cells normally produce at least 15 different hormones to send signals to the rest of the body. The finding could be a clue to insulin resistance that leads to Type 2 diabetes.
