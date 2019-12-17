Global  

Face of Stone Age woman revealed thanks to DNA from Neolithic 5,700-year-old 'chewing gum'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Scientists at the University of Copenhagen have extracted a Stone Age woman’s DNA from 5,700-year-old “chewing gum.”
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: 6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman

6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman 00:39

 Scientists used a 6,000-year-old chunk of “chewing gum” to decipher a Neolithic woman’s entire genetic code and gain insights into what her life was like.

