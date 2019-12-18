Global  

NASA spots new magnetic explosion on the sun

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
NASA has observed a new type of magnetic explosion in the hot, upper reaches of the Sun's atmosphere.
News video: NASA Observatory Spots New Kind of Explosion on the Sun

NASA Observatory Spots New Kind of Explosion on the Sun 01:03

 NASA spotted a never-before-seen magnetic explosion called a forced reconnection, which was triggered by an external eruption and caused tangled magnetic fields to explosively snap and realign.

