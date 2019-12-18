Lice were infesting dinosaur feathers 100 million years ago
Dec 10, 2019
Paleontologists have discovered insects resembling modern lice on dinosaur feathers trapped inside 100-million-year-old amber fossils, the earliest evidence of lice-like parasites. Scientists described the discovery this week in the journal Nature Communications. "The preservation in amber is extremely good, so good it's almost like live insects," study co-author Chungkun Shih, a
