Lice were infesting dinosaur feathers 100 million years ago

Terra Daily Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Lice were infesting dinosaur feathers 100 million years agoWashington DC (UPI) Dec 10, 2019

Paleontologists have discovered insects resembling modern lice on dinosaur feathers trapped inside 100-million-year-old amber fossils, the earliest evidence of lice-like parasites. Scientists described the discovery this week in the journal Nature Communications. "The preservation in amber is extremely good, so good it's almost like live insects," study co-author Chungkun Shih, a
