Lice were infesting dinosaur feathers 100 million years ago Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Paleontologists have discovered insects resembling modern lice on dinosaur feathers trapped inside 100-million-year-old amber fossils, the earliest evidence of lice-like parasites. Scientists described the discovery this week in the journal Nature Communications. "The preservation in amber is extremely good, so good it's almost like live insects," study co-author Chungkun Shih, a

