Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

China exempts more US goods from tariffs after trade deal

Energy Daily Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Beijing (AFP) Dec 19, 2019

China announced Thursday a list of US chemicals that will be exempted from import tariffs, just under a week after Beijing and Washington agreed a trade agreement that a dialled down tensions between the two. The world's biggest economies have exchanged blows for more than a year, on Friday announced a mini-agreement to reduce some levies in a bruising trade war that has dragged on global gr
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China Calls Off New Tariffs On U.S. Goods After Trade Deal

China Calls Off New Tariffs On U.S. Goods After Trade Deal 00:51

 Those tariffs had originally been scheduled to go into effect on Sunday and would have targeted products like corn and American-made vehicles.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.