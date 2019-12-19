Global  

Stone Age Chewing Gum Reveals Life of Denmark Girl

Thursday, 19 December 2019
A wad of Stone Age chewing gum has given researchers an intriguing look into the life of a girl who lived in Denmark 5,700 years ago, had blue eyes, dark skin, dark hair — and a last meal that included hazelnuts and duck.
News video: 6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman

6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman 00:39

 Scientists used a 6,000-year-old chunk of “chewing gum” to decipher a Neolithic woman’s entire genetic code and gain insights into what her life was like.

