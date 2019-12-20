Global  

Chimps create 'rock music' by throwing stones at trees, study reveals

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Scientists have seen Chimpanzees creating "music" -- that includes hooting and throwing rocks at trees -- but then walking away.
News video: Chimps Apparently Throw Stones At Trees To Make 'Rock Music'

 Chimpanzees in West Africa have been observed throwing rocks at trees, and researchers suggests it’s the animals’ way of making “rock music.”

