From take off to landing, NASA and Boeing work together to launch Commercial Crew Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Dec 20, 2019



When Boeing launches its uncrewed maiden voyage of the CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station this week, it will mark a critical milestone toward NASA's return of launching American astronauts to space using American spacecraft from American soil. Private companies already play an instrumental role in the U.S. space program by ferrying critical research, supplies and other ca

