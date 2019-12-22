Global  

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short

Space Daily Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Washington (AFP) Dec 22, 2019

Boeing's new Starliner unmanned spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday, landing in the New Mexico desert in the United States six days early after a clock problem prevented a rendezvous with the International Space Station. Images broadcast by NASA showed the spacecraft touching down safely in the dark after a descent slowed by three large parachutes. The Starliner capsule was launched F
News video: Starliner Capsule Lands After Aborted Mission

Starliner Capsule Lands After Aborted Mission

 Boeing landed its Starliner Capsule in the New Mexico desert early Sunday morning.

