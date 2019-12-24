As US Congress delays on privacy, California law in focus
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Washington (AFP) Dec 22, 2019
As US lawmakers head home without agreeing on consumer privacy legislation, a new California law is set to become the de facto national standard, potentially leaving consumers and businesses confused over rules for personal data collection and protection. The statute becomes effective January 1, covering most entities doing business in California, just months after enforcement began for Euro
