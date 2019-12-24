Global  

Solar FlexRack selected to supply 105 MW solar project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables

Solar Daily Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Solar FlexRack selected to supply 105 MW solar project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek RenewablesYoungstown OH (SPX) Dec 11, 2019

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its ultra-reliable, fixed-tilt solar racking system is being installed in a 105 MW solar power generation plant in North Carolina. Cypress Creek Renewables developed the project and is providing the engineering, procurement and construction serv
